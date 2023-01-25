The short film categories can be the hardest ones to predict at the Oscars. In the spirit of this, we at Gold Derby are looking to help you out by not only telling you what each of the contenders for Best Documentary Short is about, but also where you can watch some of them right now. Be sure to bookmark this page as it will be updated with more streaming links as they become available. Don’t forget to make your predictions in this category and the other 22 contests in our predictions center.

As a recap, the last four winners in this category were “The Queen of Basketball” (2021), “Colette” (2020), “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” (2019) and “Period. End of Sentence” (2018).

Best Documentary Short Oscar 2023: Where to watch the nominees

“The Elephant Whisperers” – An indigenous couple in South India encounter an orphaned elephant that they care for and work to ensure his survival. The project is available to stream on Netflix.

“Haulout” – In the emptiness of the Russian Arctic, a man is waiting in his hut to observe an annual natural event that happens there, but the warming ocean is taking a huge toll on it. The short can currently be viewed at The New Yorker.

“How Do You Measure a Year?” – Director Jay Rosenblatt examines the relationship that developed with his daughter from age 2 to 18 as he films her answering the same questions every year. Rosenblatt was nominated in this category last year for another self-reflecting short, “When We Were Bullies.” Not yet available to stream.

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” – This doc examines Martha Mitchell, the wife of Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell, who spoke out about Watergate and how the Nixon administration attempted to gaslight her into keeping quiet. The short is available to view on Netflix.

“Stranger at the Gate” – When a U.S. Marine plans to carry out a terrorist attack at a mosque in an American small town, things take a very unanticipated when he encounters the people that he has set out to murder. The New Yorker website currently has the film available to view right here.

