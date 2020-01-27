Who was best dressed at Monday’s Oscars 2020 nominees luncheon in Hollywood?

Academy Awards nominees gathered in Hollywood on Monday, January 26, for their annual luncheon and class photo. It’s been an Oscar tradition for the past 38 years, but 2020 marks a first for AMPAS. Every other luncheon has been held at the Beverly Hilton (the same hotel that hosts the Golden Globes), but Academy officials moved it to the Ray Dolby Ballroom next to the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland for the first time ever. Tour our photo gallery below to see the red carpet action and the fashions.

Acting nominees who mingled at the event included Best Actress contenders Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) and Renee Zellweger (“Judy”). Best Actor nominees included Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”). Supporting contenders included Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Florence Pugh (“Little Women”). Director nominees at the luncheon were Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”) and Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”).

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions