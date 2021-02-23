30 best ‘Friends’ guest stars, ranked, including Brad Pitt, Christina Applegate, Bruce Willis [PHOTOS]

For 10 years, we laughed along with our favorite six “Friends” as they navigated through romances, job changes and babies. But as much as we love Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey, their funniest moments were often helped along by some unforgettable guest stars – many of whom went on to receive Emmy nominations and wins.

Throughout the decade, dozens of actors from television and film, were eager to appear on this hot show. Some popped up often enough that they seemed like part of the show, like Maggie Wheeler (“Janice”) or Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (Jack and Judy Geller). Others only appeared once or twice, but left a lasting impression, like Bruce Willis, Christina Applegate, Reese Witherspoon and Brad Pitt.

The most-watched episode of the series is jam-packed with guest stars. “The One After the Superbowl,” which originally aired January 28, 1996, is also the highest-rated Super Bowl lead-out program ever. Brooke Shields, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chris Isaak and Julia Roberts were among the stars who made appearances in this stand-out episode.

From kisses to punches, from bad dates to babies, from self-absorbed actors to self-absorbed sisters, the friends had quite a few unforgettable moments with family and friends. Tour our photo gallery featuring the 30 best guest stars who gave those moments a little extra magic.

