12 best golf movies ranked, including ‘Caddyshack,’ ‘Tin Cup,’ ‘Happy Gilmore’ and more [PHOTOS]

It’s a sport that inspires passion – people tend to passionately love it or passionately dislike it. Either way, golf is one of the oldest and most prestigious sports around, and it’s been the basis for a few decent movies over the years.

It’s such a tense, serious sport that it’s easy to poke fun at it. Whether you’re a golf nut or not, movies like “Caddyshack” and “Happy Gilmore” have provided timeless laughs, and classics like “Pat and Mike” and “Tin Cup” have provided a little romance to go along with the comedy. For the avid golf fans, biopics like “The Greatest Game Ever Played” or “Tommy’s Honour” provide interesting history behind the sport as well as a celebration of the lives of some of the greatest players ever.

There aren’t a whole lot of great golf films out there, but there are a couple of classics, as well as few feel-good, inspirational biopics. Tour our photo gallery starring Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Kevin Costner, Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy, Adam Sandler, Will Smith and more.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?