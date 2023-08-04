Greta Gerwig movies: 12 greatest films ranked worst to best

Over the past 15 years, writer, director, producer and actor Greta Gerwig has been one of the key figures in the independent film movement. After her early years as a star of the mumblecore film movement, Gerwig teamed up with her professional and life partner, writer/director Noah Baumbach, for a series of three films (“Greenberg,” “Frances Ha” and “Mistress America”) that broke through to general audiences, garnered widespread critical acclaim, and generated a Golden Globe nomination for Gerwig in “Frances Ha.”

But after she co-directed 2008’s romance “Nights and Weekends,” it seemed inevitable that Gerwig would return to the director’s chair, this time solo, and she did so in a spectacular fashion with her 2017 debut feature “Lady Bird.” Her coming-of-age story, set in Gerwig’s home town of Sacramento, earned five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, as well as two individual nominations for Gerwig for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Her second solo film, an adaptation of the beloved classic “Little Women” (2019), did even better with Oscar, earning six nominations including Best Picture and another individual nomination for Gerwig, this time for her Adapted Screenplay.

Gerwig took her biggest directorial swing with 2023’s “Barbie,” an enormously imaginative take on America’s most popular doll, which scored not only with critics but also with large audiences around the world. Within days of the film’s opening, anxious fans wondered what she could possibly do next with her new-found clout. For the moment, however, she seems to be enjoying the fruits of a job well done, so let’s raise a glass to toast by ranking her 12 best films, both in front of and behind the camera.

