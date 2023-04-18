Idris Elba movies: 12 greatest films ranked worst to best

Whether it’s as an R&B singer, a professional kickboxer, or a world class DJ (mixing under the name DJ Big Driis), Idris Elba has become quite the renaissance man. And, oh we almost forgot, he’s also an award-winning actor.

From his first major gig in a 1995 episode of “Absolutely Fabulous,” Elba began his celebrated career working steadily on television, work which lead to two iconic roles — as drug dealer Stringer Bell on HBO’s “The Wire” and as dogged police detective John Luther in BBC’s “Luther,” which earned Elba both the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as four Primetime Emmy nominations. He reprises the role in a 2023 Netflix feature film, “Luther: The Fallen Sun.”

Elba soon moved over to films, first making a splash with audiences around the world with his 2013 biopic “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” for which he received another Golden Globe nomination. He earned further awards attention with his role in “Beasts of No Nation,” for which he won the SAG Award and Independent Spirit Award, as well as bids for the BAFTAs and Golden Globes (though not, shockingly, for the Oscar). In the years since, Elba has accomplished the rare feat of becoming a part of both the Marvel and DC Comics Universes and has even managed to create a major villain in a “Fast & Furious” spinoff.

So let’s raise a glass and offer a toast to the 12 best Idris Elba movies, ranked worst to best. Launch the gallery above or click here for direct access.

