24 best movie kisses, ranked, including ‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘Ghost,’ ‘Spider-Man’ [PHOTOS]

What makes a great movie kiss?

In the cinematic world as in real life, chemistry is a must to achieve that perfect lip lock. However, in cinema a little bit of music, some filtered lighting and a good location can add to the perfect mood. Oh, and waves crashing over the sand or a thunderstorm raging about can definitely add to the passion.

There have been thousands of kisses throughout film history, in every genre. Movies kisses have shocked us, inspired us, moved us, made us laugh, made us cry. Which ones are the most memorable?

Sometimes film kisses have made history, challenging conventionality. Sometimes they have been so memorable the image has become an indelible part of our pop culture history. And there are even times they are the only memorable part of the film.

From Scarlett and Rhett (“Gone with the Wind”) to Han and Leia (“Star Wars”) to Rose and Jack (“Titanic”), here’s a look back at some of the most memorable smooches throughout film history. Tour our photo gallery of our choices for the 24 greatest, ranked worst to best.

