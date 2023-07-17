25 best movies based on hit TV shows, ranked [PHOTOS]

Since 1996, the “Mission: Impossible” films have created one of the most successful film franchises of all time, with the first of the “Dead Reckoning” two-part installment continuing rave reviews and mega box office in 2023. It all began with an Emmy-winning spy series in the 1960s, featuring suave secret agents caught up in all kinds of international intrigue. It is one of several TV series that have been turned into successful theatrical films.

Nostalgia lies behind big screen incarnations of older TV programs, with movies like “Charlie’s Angels,” “Starsky & Hutch” and “The A-Team” igniting audience’s interest with their love of decades-old series. Two favorites from the 1970s and 1980s, “S.W.A.T.” and “The Equalizer,” did so well at the box office that they led to successful reboots of the series.

“The X-Files” and “Downton Abbey” have had such huge fan bases that they were able to support theatrical films as well, with the casts from the series creating ongoing timelines on the big screen. One of the biggest franchises started with the original “Stark Trek” cast, followed by “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Animated sitcoms “South Park” and “The Simpsons” were hits in their theatrical debuts, receiving both critical praise and big box office returns.

Although some TV-to-theater productions have not done well, such as “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “The Lone Ranger,” and no others have reached the level of “Mission Impossible” success, several have had fans flocking to the box office and have sparked the interest of younger generations in older TV gems. Tour our photo gallery of the 25 best movie adaptations from hit TV shows.

