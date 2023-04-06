Paul Rudd movies: 12 greatest film ranked worst to best [PHOTOS]

Besides being famous for never aging a day in his life, Paul Rudd is living proof that being a terrific actor and the nicest guy in show business are terms that aren’t mutually exclusive. A classically-trained actor, Rudd realized early on that comedy was his forte, and he soon found himself much in demand for television work. Not surprisingly, his feature film debut was in a comedy, Amy Heckerling‘s 1995 “Clueless,” which brought Rudd the best reviews of his still-growing career. More film work followed, mostly in comedy but occasionally in dramas, one of which, 1999’s “The Cider House Rules,” brought Rudd his first SAG Award nomination as part of that film’s ensemble cast.

With 2004’s “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” Rudd began a collaboration with filmmaker Judd Apatow that would change his career. Over the next decade, Rudd would co-star in six films that were either produced or directed by Apatow that remain among the most successful of the young actor’s career. Whether he played the loyal best friend or took on a wild character part, Rudd was always there to provide a laugh just when it was needed most.

So let’s raise a glass and offer a toast by ranking and counting down, from worst to best, his 12 top screen performances! Our photo gallery includes ‘Ant-Man,’ ‘Knocked Up,’ ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ and more.

