Best Picture Oscar winners streaming on Amazon Prime right now

Awards season shouldn’t be the only time to catch up with Oscar-winning favorites. In fact, Amazon Prime offers a wide variety of Best Picture champions, from modern classics to Old Hollywood gems. Take a tour through our photo gallery to see what Academy Award champions you should binge-watch right now.

Right now, you can watch such Golden Age classics as Billy Wilder‘s “The Apartment” (1960), with Jack Lemmon as a lowly office worker loaning his bachelor pad out to his corporate bosses for their extra-marital affairs. Or you can stream the New Hollywood masterpieces “In the Heat of the Night” (1967) and “Midnight Cowboy” (1969), which dealt with issues of racism and homosexuality in ways that had never been seen before.

You can have a good cry with the searing domestic drama “Ordinary People” (1980) or the mother-daughter weepy “Terms of Endearment” (1983). Or you can experience the hell of combat firsthand with “Platoon” (1986) or take a family road trip with the Tom Cruise–Dustin Hoffman starrer “Rain Man” (1988), whichever tickles your fancy.

Want to make your skin crawl? Try Jonathan Demme‘s “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991), with Anthony Hopkins‘ iconic performance as Hannibal “The Cannibal” Lecter. Or revisit Sam Mendes‘ Oscar-winning debut “American Beauty” (1999) as he gears up for a potential second victory for “1917.”

So if you haven’t already cancelled your plans for tonight, what are you waiting for? Pop the popcorn, kick your feet up and enjoy some of the greatest films Hollywood has to offer, all just a remote click away.

