25 best redheads ever, ranked, including Lucille Ball, Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain and more [PHOTOS]

Only about two percent of the world’s population has natural red hair, so it’s not surprising that the rest of us are a bit fascinated by the few who are born with it, and why so many entertainers choose that color to distinguish themselves from their competition. Today, we celebrate some of our favorites on “Kiss a Ginger Day” for January 12.

Red hair has been a color of choice for many leading ladies, with vibrant shades from strawberry blond to deep auburn, either from nature or a bottle, lighting up both the big and small screens. Several leading ladies from the Golden Era of Hollywood were known for their red tresses, most notably Irish-born Maureen O’Hara and WWII pinup favorite Rita Hayworth. Currently, there are dozens of actresses who are either natural-born redheads or have sported the color for most of their careers, including Jessica Chastain, Amy Adams, Susan Sarandon and Julianne Moore. On the small screen, redheads seem to stand out in comedy, with greats such as Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett becoming icons of the genre.

And let’s not forget some of our favorite men who are gingers! With their red hair and freckles, Prince Harry, Ron Howard and Ed Sheeran are all adorable and prove that redheads are some of the coolest people around. Tour our gingers photo gallery to see all of our 25 choices.

There are some famous redheads who I knew weren’t natural, but there were a few who I was surprised to discover were born with another color. But I admire their ability to carry it off, because red can be one of the most difficult colors to get just right with a dye job. So, blow your favorite ginger a kiss today, and enjoy reading about some of our favorite celebrity redheads.

