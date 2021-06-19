10 best Tom Hiddleston movies, ranked, to celebrate the launch of ‘Loki’ [PHOTOS]

Let’s toast actor Tom Hiddleston for getting his own Disney+ streaming show “Loki.” It focuses on the wily and witty adventures of his God of Mischief and Norse deity that he has played in no less than six Marvel Comic films, ranging from 2011’s “Thor” with Chris Hemsworth in the title role to 2019’s “Avengers: End Game.” The British actor initially started his career on the stage and is currently Tony-nominated for his lead role in a 2020 revival of Harold Pinter’s play “Betrayal.” In 2016, he was up for two Emmys as lead actor and as a producer of AMC’s limited series “The Night Manager.”

But Hiddleston also has a substantial list of films that don’t involve creating mayhem as Thor’s nemesis and adopted brother. Tour our photo gallery with a list of 10 of the actor’s most notable movie performances, ranked worst to best, including “Midnight in Paris,” “War Horse,” ‘Crimson Peak,” “Only Lovers Left Alive” and more.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?