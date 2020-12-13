20 best TV Christmas episodes ranked, including ‘The Office,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘The Brady Bunch’ [PHOTOS]

It’s a Christmas tradition for almost every great television series to end the calendar year with a Christmas episode. When done right, this segment can become a classic that brings joy to the holiday season. Whether they are completely original or variations on themes involving Santa Claus, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Ebenezer Scrooge or some other staple, fans of these shows can hold such episodes in their hearts forever.

Our photo gallery above looks back on the 20 best Christmas episodes from such shows as “Happy Days,” “The Brady Bunch,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Seinfeld,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Office,” “Late Night with David Letterman,” “The Simpsons,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Community” and more.

