30 best TV comedy families ever, ranked, including ‘The Brady Bunch,’ ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Black-ish’ [PHOTOS]

Sitcom families have been a staple of television since the dawn of that medium, and many shared generational memories come from these series.

From the idyllic 1950s families like the Andersons (“Father Knows Best”) and the Cleavers (“Leave It to Beaver”), to the groovy 1970s families like the Bradys (“The Brady Bunch”) and the Evanses (“Good Times”), to the slightly more realistic families of the 1980s like the Seavers (“Growing Pains”) and the Keatons (“Family Ties”), these clans have the power to take us back to our own childhoods, gathering around the set as a family after dinner, tuning in to see the latest antics of the Beaver, J.J. Evans or Alex P. Keaton.

There have also been some edgier families, with the Bunkers from “All in the Family” ushering in the 1970s with a loudmouthed but oddly lovable bigot as the patriarch, the Bundys from “Married . . . with Children” breaking all the network censoring rules in the late ’80s and Malcolm’s family from “Malcolm in the Middle” hitting the new millennium with in-your-face humor. We’ve also included very recent shows, including “Modern Family,” “Black-ish,” “The Goldbergs” and “Schitt’s Creek.” These shows influenced not only pop culture, but sitcoms across the board with their innovative and timeless comedy.

The most well-loved sitcom families in TV history come from a variety of backgrounds: rich, poor, middle class; black, white, Hispanic, Asian; traditional, blended, single-parent; and some from more macabre origins. Tour our photo gallery featuring the 30 best TV comedy families ever, ranked.

