25 best TV drama families ever, ranked, including ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Dallas,’ ‘The Waltons’ [PHOTOS]

Two of our favorite TV families – the Pearsons (“This Is Us”) and the Byrdes (“Ozark”) – are finishing their runs, while another (the Crawleys, “Downton Abbey”) is premiering their second theatrical film. These clans have had the power to hold us glued to our sets for an hour each week, as we laugh and cry along with them as they encounter many of the same highs and lows all families inevitably do – joyous marriages and births, tragic deaths, sorrowful breakups – as well as some outlandish situations – battling with drug cartels, waking up next to a dead person after a night of passion, surviving an explosion, “coming back from the dead.”

There are “guilty pleasure families,” such as the Ewings (“Dallas”) and the Carringtons (“Dynasty”) who live in opulence while playing dirty in the oil business, and who steamed up TV screens in the 1980s. Or the Lyons (“Empire”) and the Duttons (“Yellowstone”), who have brought that same indulgence into 21st century living rooms.

But there are also the families who bring to mind our own, such as the Gilmores (“Gilmore Girls”) and the Bravermans (“Parenthood”), who might bicker and disagree, but in the end love and support one another. Or, those precious families the Ingalls (“Little House on the Prairie”) and the Waltons (“The Waltons”), who take us back to the days of the wild frontier or the Great Depression, and have made such an impact that audiences continue to enjoy following their adventures half a century after they originally aired.

Tour our photo gallery featuring the 25 best TV drama families from the past 70 years. Stay tuned for our comedy families coming soon.!

