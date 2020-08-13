40 best TV friends duos ranked, including ‘I Love Lucy,’ ‘Laverne and Shirley,’ ‘Living Single’ and more [PHOTOS]

A good friend can be as important as family, and sometimes even more so. After all, we can’t choose our family, but we can choose those who become our closest confidantes, our partners in crime and “our person” who at times understands us better than we understand ourselves.

There have been scores of TV friendships over the years; for the purposes of this article, we’re sticking with pairs of two (so that leaves off a favorite of mine, “Golden Girls”) and largely staying away from work pairs (such as Crockett and Tubbs) – unless the stories focus more on the friendships than the work partnerships.

So, who does that leave us with? Some ensemble comedies that include a large group of friends, such as “Living Single,” “Friends” or “Big Bang Theory” have a pair of friends who sticks out a little more (I’m leaving you in suspense to see which ones we picked!). It’s not surprising that there are quite a few comedy duos on here, as they bring us so many laughs, but there’s also a few memorable friendships on dramas, such as Meredith and Cristina from “Grey’s Anatomy.” And some TV friendships are so iconic that you couldn’t have such a list without them – Mary and Rhoda (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”), Andy and Barney (“The Andy Griffith Show”), Lucy and Ethel (“I Love Lucy”), Laverne and Shirley and more duos.

Is it great acting that make these pairs so relatable and bring us back episode after episode? Actually, in many cases, the pair is either already friends in real life or instantly click and become lifelong pals outside of work. A few of these pairings are memorable comedy teams who have worked together on multiple projects, and who keep us laughing so much that we wish we could be part of their circle. Enjoy this stroll down memory lane with some of our favorite friends in the ranked photo gallery.

