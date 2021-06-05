20 best TV graduation episodes ranked, including ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Glee’ [PHOTOS]

With all the family sitcoms and teen dramas that have graced the airwaves over the past several decades, it’s no surprise that quite a few have featured either a graduation ceremony (or in some cases, like “Gilmore Girls” and “Modern Family,” several) or events surrounding graduation. But which ones have left such a lasting impression that they’re worth rediscovering?

As the majority of graduations take place around the same time most TV series end a season, it’s logical that many of these episodes served as the show’s season finale, with a cliffhanger like a surprise proposal (“Boy Meets World”) or a change in wedding plans (“Glee”). A few coming-of-age series end their run on a lead character’s graduation, like “Malcolm in the Middle” and “The Cosby Show.”

As so many of these characters are ones we either grew up with ourselves or watched grow up, there’s a lot of nostalgia surrounding these particular episodes. Back in the day, I wished I was one of those girls from Eastland, learning “The Facts of Life” together, and I know many people who wanted to hang out with the gang from West Beverly Hills High, but alas, they weren’t in the “90210” zip code. From Mike Seaver going through his “Growing Pains” in the 1980s, to Kevin reflecting on “The Wonder Years” in the 1990s to the “Glee” club singing their farewells in the 2000s, there’s a little something for everyone. Tour our photo gallery featuring all of these shows mentioned, plus “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Veronica Mars,” “Saved by the Bell” and more among the 20 best.

