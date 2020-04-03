Iconic TV hairstyles: 15 greatest ever include Jennifer Aniston, Farrah Fawcett, Keri Russell [PHOTOS]

With many of us stuck indoors as the Coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc around us, there are many essentials and nonessentials that we are beginning to appreciate a whole lot more. One of the “nonessentials” that many would qualify as “essential” is the hairdresser.

I’m becoming increasingly concerned about the lasting effects of being without my hair stylist for weeks. The possibility of “helmet head” is real with me personally, and I also fear the reemergence of the mullet (which was already trying to snake its way back into decent society). With limited access to beauty salons and beauty products, it may very well get very “Little House on the Prairie” before it’s all over with.

This has all made me think about pop culture and hairstyles. How many of us have tried to achieve that perfect ‘do we see someone carry off so well onscreen? Especially with television shows, we’d see week after week a perfectly well-groomed, well-styled head of hair that we envied. Audiences take this hair thing seriously, too – “Felicity” infamously took a ratings hit when Keri Russell chopped her curls off, hair salons were flooded with people trying to mimic “The Rachel” even though Jennifer Aniston herself hated it and most recently, Joe Keery from “Stranger Things” cut his mop into a bowl cut, enraging fans. One of the most iconic ever was Farrah Fawcett from her one season on “Charlie’s Angels.”

As many of us are stuck at home, it’s fun to look back at some of the most iconic styles; hopefully this photo gallery featuring the 15 most iconic hairstyles in TV history will bring back memories and a smile.

