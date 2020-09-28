25 best TV neighbors ranked, including ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘I Love Lucy,’ ‘Bewitched’ and more [PHOTOS]

Neighbors. They can be our best friends, our worst enemies and sometimes somewhere in-between. They can be the people with whom we enjoy exchanging cheery greetings, sharing a cup of coffee or challenging to a game of poker. Or they can be the people we run and duck from because they always want something or are difficult to get away from. It’s fun to see these interactions played out on our TV screens among beloved characters in imaginary worlds.

On our favorite television programs, neighbors are often sidekicks to the leads – partners in schemes and adventures, sometimes reminding us of our own besties. They can also be great foils to the leads, providing bickering and zingers that make us laugh. They are the side characters who have made themselves memorable by barging in unannounced, sliding in with crazy hair, or peering over fences. They’re the characters whose secrets are a big part of storylines, or whose reactions to the lead character’s secrets cause some of the mayhem.

Some shows have great ensembles where most or all of the leads are neighbors to each other, such as “Friends” or “Desperate Housewives.” We mainly stuck with secondary characters for the purpose of this article; however, those two series had some pretty memorable side characters as well. We also stuck with Primetime, so you won’t see “Mr. Rogers” on the list, even though he is the epitome of a great neighbor. Did your favorite TV neighbor make the list?

Our photo gallery includes favorites from “I Love Lucy,” “Seinfeld,” “One Day at a Time,” “The Flintstones,” “Bewitched,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Jeffersons” and more.

