25 best TV secretaries and administrative assistants ranked, including ‘Mad Men,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘The Simpsons’ [PHOTOS]

Behind every good boss is usually a really great secretary or assistant. On Administrative Professionals Day, we honor those hardworking women and men who manage offices and make sure companies run smoothly while their bosses look better.

On television, almost every show that is about a workplace includes an assistant. Lawyers, doctors, business execs, detectives – they all rely on that perfect aide to handle day-to-day business. Some are super-devoted, with a true love for their mighty leaders, whereas some are sarcastic with barely a tolerance for whoever is in charge. Many are efficient, capably keeping their bosses in line and impeccably maintaining their offices; others can barely operate the telephone.

Usually, assistants and secretaries are a secondary or recurring character of a series; however, the really great ones are just as memorable (some even more so) than the main characters. Here, we honor those assistants, wacky or flawlessly competent, who keep things running smoothly on our favorite programs. Tour our photo gallery, which features the best TV secretaries and assistants from “Mad Men,” “The Office,” “WKRP in Cincinnati,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Perry Mason,” “The Carol Burnett Show,” “The Simpsons” and more. As you scroll through, note that we only allowed one selection per series (although there were certainly many others who could have been chosen).

