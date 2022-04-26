30 best TV shows we desperately wish were streaming free [PHOTOS]

Streamers have been the saviors for hundreds of our all-time favorite television programs, from the 1950s to shows being produced today. It’s amazing that we are able to watch all seasons of our childhood and adulthood classics. But there have been quite a few great shows that still aren’t available to stream for free. Enjoy touring our photo gallery featuring 30 shows we desperately wish were available to watch anytime we want.

Our gallery includes a mix of Emmy-winning comedies (“Empty Nest,” “Kate and Allie,” “Rhoda”) and dramas (“Chicago Hope,” “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “Kojak,” “L.A. Law,” “Lou Grant,” “Moonlighting,” “Northern Exposure”). Some of the shows on our list were extremely popular during their time, including “The Drew Carey Show,” “Dynasty,” “Home Improvement,” “Knot’s Landing,” “Laverne and Shirley,” “Mork and Mindy” and “Rhoda.” Others with pretty short lives but passionate fan bases: “Bosom Buddies,” “Millennium,” “Once and Again,” “Quantum Leap” and “WKRP in Cincinnati.”

Some of these series used a lot of popular music, and therefore have major issues with legal clearances (something solvable when companies have the desire). For others, we honestly have no idea why some smart programmer at Amazon, Crackle, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount, Peacock or Tubi refuses to buy the rights. In the case of all 30 shows featured in our gallery, no streamer currently offers them for free (although a few are available if purchased separately by episode or season).

