30 best TV stars to NEVER win an Emmy Award: Steve Carell, Kristen Bell, Hugh Laurie and more [PHOTOS]

Quite a few of your favorite television performers have plenty of Emmy Awards on their shelves… Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Allison Janney, Cloris Leachman, Tina Fey. Other TV legends like Henry Winkler and Bob Newhart just picked up their first and only statuettes in recent years. But how about the many others still waiting for their trophy? Tour through our photo gallery above featuring the Top 30 greatest TV stars who have never won an Emmy (arranged in alphabetical order). We only chose people with long-running television careers without reaching this one singular achievement. Congratulations to Jason Bateman for finally getting off of our list in 2019!

Several people in our gallery are still actively working, with some of them on this year’s Emmy ballot seeking another shot at the gold. Those names include Tim Allen (“Last Man Standing”), Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”), Steve Carell (“The Morning Show,” “Space Force”), Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), Lauren Graham (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Hugh Laurie (“Avenue 5”), Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”), Paul Reiser (“Mad About You”) and Patrick Stewart (“Star Trek: Picard”).

Others featured in this gallery have died and will never win Emmys since they careers are long over. Some had such stellar work, though, that the Television Academy has inducted them into their Hall of Fame. That list includes Desi Arnaz (“I Love Lucy”), Diahann Carroll (“Julia”), Jackie Gleason (“The Honeymooners”), Andy Griffith (“The Andy Griffith Show”) and Michael Landon (“Bonanza,” “Little House on the Prairie”). Angela Lansbury (“Murder, She Wrote”) is still an active TV Hall-of-Famer who might still win one day.

Who is your favorite actor or actress in our photo gallery? Take a look and let us know in the comments below.

