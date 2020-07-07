40 best TV theme songs; vocal tunes ranked including ‘Friends,’ ‘Cheers,’ ‘The Brady Bunch’ and more [PHOTOS]

We recently brought you the 40 best television instrumental theme songs and promised you a fun new list of the greatest TV tunes with vocals. So…

Just sit right back and you’ll read a list

A list of the best theme songs

That once you hear them

Stay with you all day long. . .

All day long

Mary turned the world on with her smile

The Addams were spooky

Forty catchy themes with lyrics

Will stay with you and make you ooky!

This list may make you a little crazy

We know that’s kind of wrong

Because, believe it or not, these lyrics will

Stay stuck in your head all day long, all day long

Here are the best theme songs with vocals

of the past 60 years

Including “Friends”

“The Love Boat” too

“The Facts of Life” and “Good Times”

“The Jeffersons”

“The Brady Bunch” and “Happy Days”

And “Gilligan’s Island!”

Have fun with this stroll down memory lane in our photo gallery. And remember, these are all original tunes written specifically for their shows (sorry to “The Golden Girls,” “Married with Children” and other non-originals).

