The Weeknd songs, ranked: Counting down his sweet 16 greatest hits, no matter what the Grammys think

The Weeknd is still making hits no matter what the Grammys think. He was completely shut out of the nominations in 2021 despite releasing arguably the biggest hits of his career to substantial acclaim. The Grammys subsequently changed their rules, but not before The Weeknd jumped ship, announcing plans to boycott the awards from now on. See how we rank The Weeknd’s 16 greatest hits below. Number-one is obvious to us even if it wasn’t obvious to the recording academy.

16. “Low Life” with Future (2016)

15. “You Right” with Doja Cat (2021)

14. “In Your Eyes” (2020)

13. “Call Out My Name” (2018)

12. “Heartless” (2019)

11. “Love Me Harder” with Ariana Grande (2014)

10. “6 Inch” with Beyonce (2016)

9. “Starboy” featuring Daft Punk (2016)

8. “I Feel it Coming” featuring Daft Punk (2016)

7. “Save Your Tears” (2020)

6. “Pray for Me” with Kendrick Lamar (2018)

5. “Wicked Games” (2012)

4. “The Hills” (2015)

3. “Earned It” (2014)

2. “Can’t Feel My Face” (2015)

1. “Blinding Lights” (2019)

The Weeknd first made a name for himself with his 2012 debut single “Wicked Games” and 2013 debut studio album “Kiss Land.” The video for “Wicked Games” earned him an MTV Video Music Award nomination for Artist to Watch, and indeed he was, because his second album, “Beauty Behind the Madness,” turned out to be his breakthrough. While “Kiss Land” was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, “Beauty” went four-times platinum and produced a couple of massive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100: the diamond-certified “The Hills” and the eight-times platinum “Can’t Feel My Face.”

His next album, 2016’s “Starboy,” went triple platinum, and its title track also topped the Hot 100. Then came 2020’s “After Hours,” which launched the single “Heartless” at number-one, followed by the even greater success of “Blinding Lights,” which made history. Though it only spent four weeks at number-one, it ended up setting a new record for the longest-running top-five hit in Billboard history, and then it became the first single ever to spend more than a year total in the top 10. That success led him to headline the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

But it didn’t lead him to the Grammys. The notorious snub of “After Hours” and “Blinding Lights” across the board not only led to The Weeknd’s boycott of the event, but also to a big rule change: the recording academy eliminated the secret, anonymous nomination review committees that decided who made the cut in most Grammy categories. The shutout was especially strange given The Weeknd’s prior success: he had won three times out of 10 nominations, and “Beauty Behind the Madness” was even nominated for Album of the Year.

But The Weeknd has a crowded awards mantel whether or not he adds any more Grammys to it. He has two VMAs, 19 Billboard Music Awards, and five American Music Awards. He also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “Earned It,” which he co-wrote and recorded for the film “Fifty Shades of Grey” (yes, “Fifty Shades of Grey” is an Oscar-nominated film). He had a cameo in the critically acclaimed drama “Uncut Gems” too, so perhaps he’ll win an Oscar before he decides to compete for a Grammy again.