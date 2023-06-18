Betsy Brandt (‘Better Call Saul’): ‘I never could have imagined getting that kind of closure’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was fascinating for me to be in that world, that I didn’t expect to,” admits Betsy Brandt about her shocking appearance in the “Better Call Saul” finale. For our recent webchat she continues, “To get to see my character later was such a gift to me. It was one of the few times I’ve felt satiated. I’ve sat with that and think about Marie a lot. It was incredible for me to get to do that.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

From 2008 to 2013, Brandt played Marie Schrader on each season of “Breaking Bad.” Marie was the sister-in-law of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), whose husband Hank (Dean Norris) was killed as a direct result of her in-law’s drug empire. On returning to the character she reflects, “I never could have imagined getting that kind of closure for that character. I think Marie is stronger than she thinks she is. Once she loses Hank, she realizes a lot of her superficial bullshit doesn’t really matter. So when we catch up with her in ‘Better Call Saul’ I feel like we are able to see that. God it was ridiculously fulfilling for me.”

“Better Call Saul” served as a prequel to “Bad.” It told the story of how White’s lawyer, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) became the sleazy but charming attorney. The final handful of episodes to the Emmy-nominated series took place after the events of “Bad.” The final episode gave Marie a chance to confront an arrested Saul with the pain he inflicted on her family. The actress explains, “I was so proud of her. She held it together and didn’t make it about her. That great speech to Saul; it was snowing that day and it was beautiful. Some days in this business are magical. I told Peter Gould (co-creator) I could have done that all day. And it’s funny watching Bob, do that scene. There are a few moment where I got chills.”

Brandt never received an Emmy nomination for her work on Drama Series champ “Bad,” but she has an opportunity to be recognised for this guest performance on “Saul.” The latter series is also yet to win an award at the Emmys, and this year marks their last chance. The actress says, “I was so sad about ‘Breaking Bad’ ending. It had the perfect ending for a show. That’s a tall order when it’s a show as good as ‘breaking Bad’ or ‘Better Call Saul’. And they did it twice! They are so different, and they are so good.”

