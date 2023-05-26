Betsy Wolfe (‘& Juliet’) on ‘filling in the gaps’ of Shakespeare’s women and finding empowerment through Celine Dion [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We don’t know a lot about these female characters,” says Betsy Wolfe of the women in the plays of William Shakespeare. The prospect of “filling in the gaps” of these women intrigued the actress enough to join the new musical “& Juliet.” The show uses a catalog of Max Martin pop songs to imagine what would have happened if Juliet decided not to take her own life. Wolfe plays Anne Hathaway, the real-life wife of Shakespeare, and the architect behind the imagined rewrite. She picked up her first ever Tony nomination for her hysterical and moving performance. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The female characters in “Romeo and Juliet” are underwritten when compared to their male counterparts, and that trend continues into Shakespeare’s personal life. Extremely little is known of his wife Anne, including how happy the couple was or what her thoughts were about her husband’s success. “Someone who creates art for the masses and in such a profound, successful way, what does that cost? What does that look like for those you love at home? And how do we balance that?” asks Wolfe. She sees her portrayal of Anne as a way to “give a voice to what that could possibly be.”

Some of those questions may feel heavy, but don’t expect a somber performance on stage. “& Juliet” is teeming with vibrant energy and Wolfe imbues Anne with a hefty dose of humor. “When I was reading it, I was laughing out loud and I thought: oh, this is so me,” she reveals. The actress needed the audience to connect with the character the same way she did, instead of immediately passing judgment, as sometimes occurs with women characters. “It was really important to me that she wasn’t just going to come in and say, let’s rewrite it because I want my life to be better. She needs to be really likable so you can also understand her plight.” And yet, likability is not a playable action on stage. So Wolfe chose to lean into the joy that Anne feels as she is riffing on her husband’s play. “You just have to find the joy in the truth of what she’s saying,” admits Wolfe.

One of Wolfe’s most impactful moments on stage comes courtesy of a new rendition of Celine Dion’s “That’s The Way it Is.” The tempo is slowed down as the song becomes a ballad. Anne uses the lyrics to encourage Juliet (Lorna Courtney) to find the courage to be on her own. As the music, and Wolfe’s voice, builds to a soaring crescendo, Anne applies the advice to her own life.

“We know that she’s at a turning point in her life where she’s saying, I might not be with this person anymore, and what does that look like?” says Wolfe. “And if I keep telling Juliet that she has permission to move on, maybe I have permission to move on as well.” In a musical that is bursting with enormous dance numbers, this song marks a rare moment where just two women on stage supporting each other. And when Juliet leaves the scene, Anne finds the words with which to empower herself. “It becomes this very vulnerable moment between two women where they agree upon this idea of, we don’t actually know what’s next,” explains Wolfe, “and I love that we don’t know where she’s going to go after that. We actually don’t know what she’s going to choose. And I don’t know if she does either. She just knows that she’s going to choose love.”

