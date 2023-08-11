Larry Benjamin, Kevin Valentine and Phillip W. Palmer (‘Better Call Saul’ sound mixers): ‘It’s bold to have restraint’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m amazed at how they came up with a peddle of a story and turned it into a gigantic mountain every time,” admits Kevin Valentine about the “Better Call Saul” writers in our recent webchat. He continues, “It was amazing how it just pushed along.” Watch our exclusive video interview with the sound mixing team above.

“Better Call Saul” closed its run with one of the most acclaimed final seasons in recent years. The series tracked Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) becoming the sleazy but charming lawyer Saul Goodman from “Breaking Bad.” The show was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. Valentine was re-recording mixer with Larry Benjamin who mixed the sound for the show in post production. Phillip W. Palmer was the show’s production mixer who captured sound on set.

Palmer reveals, “There’s all of this negative space in our show. It’s bold to have restraint. Our show so often was about the smallest detail. It’s bold not to fill the void with a dynamic wash of music and effects. We use the dynamics of everything we have in our toolbox to tell the story. I credit Peter and Vince to be ok with nothing at times. Sometimes the buzzing light is way more nerve-wracking than an onslaught of music and effects.”

Benjamin agrees, “It’s done in a cinematic fashion with big vistas. They have no problem lingering in a wide shot and not punching in for coverage immediately, and showing an event happening without the compression of time. Sonically we are adding those little spicy ingredients along the way. Everything has a sound. There are so many different elements that give the show gravitas. It lives in a world where the sonic environment matters equally to the visual elements in the storytelling.”

This year “Better Call Saul” has received it’s seventh Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series. The sound trio have also received their 7th nomination for Sound Mixing in a One-Hour Drama or Comedy. They are recognized for their work on the series final, ‘Saul Gone.’ It’s an episode they won the Cinema Audio Society award for earlier this year. Despite this success, “Better Call Saul” has never won an Emmy from the show’s 53 nominations.

Palmer says, “We all knew this was it. We knew this was the final episode. There was a lot of emotion going into this. This was the end of the road and we really wanted to stick the landing.” Benjamin explains, “The courtroom scene was a challenge. Jimmy turns. You are incredulous as you watch this little dance he does verbally. Our job is to sell the tension, to never let the air out. Philip has captured the dialogue very well and Kevin’s got little elements of tension he peppers throughout. There’s an environment you are feeling, but nothing that’s distracting.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions