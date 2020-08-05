Save me: Here’s the ‘Big Brother 22: All-Stars’ TV schedule

After a month-long delay due to COVID-19, “Big Brother 22” — an all-stars season — has finally arrived. As previously announced, the season will launch on Wednesday, Aug. 5 with a live episode and cast reveal, making for the latest premiere for a summer installment yet. The show will once again adhere to its usual Wednesday/Thursday/Sunday rotation.

Here’s how it breaks down (all times ET):

Wednesday, Aug. 5

9-11 p.m.: Season premiere — live two-hour move-in and cast reveal

Sunday, Aug. 9

10-11 p.m.: First Sunday episode at special time

Wednesday, Aug. 12

8-9 p.m.: Moves to regular Wednesday timeslot

Thursday, Aug. 13

8-9 p.m.: First live Thursday episode

Sunday, Aug. 16

8-9 p.m.: Moves to regular Sunday timeslot

SEE The first ‘Big Brother 22’ twist? The all-star cast will be unveiled live on the premiere

It’s pretty simple outside of those first two (the PGA Championship is on Aug. 9, which explains the late airtime) as we don’t have a special Tuesday premiere this season. If this season lasts 99 days like the past two, that means it will end the second week of November. Let’s hope these people requested absentee ballots.

The live feeds will obviously be back as well on CBS All Access. It’s unclear when they will start, but hopefully it’s right after the live premiere on Wednesday. And the feeds will be far more exciting than usual at launch because we’ll get to see initial interactions, alliances and whatnot form. Typically, houseguests are already in the house for a week before the live feeds begin, and we have to piece together all the drama that’s gone down pre-feeds.

“Big Brother” premieres Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions