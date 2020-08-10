‘Big Brother 22’ winner predictions: Da’Vonne Rogers leads ‘All-Stars’ odds [UPDATED WEEK 1]

For the first time in 14 years, “Big Brother” is airing an “All-Stars” version that welcomes back former winners, runners-up and fan favorites for a summer of grueling competition. “BB22” was able to happen despite the coronavirus pandemic, as the 16 cast members were all quarantined for two weeks prior to the August 5, 2020 move-in day. The crew of the long-running reality TV show is following all safety regulations to make sure Season 22 goes off without a hitch, with Julie Chen Moonves joking she’s been “cleared” to host.

All summer long at Gold Derby, superfans like YOU are making their predictions for who they think will ultimately win the $500,000 prize (as well as who’ll be eliminated next). Tour our photo gallery above for the current “Big Brother 22: All Stars” winner odds, which are based solely on the predictions of our users. Make your predictions right now — it’s free and easy. Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it weekly after each live eviction.

Among the 16 returning houseguests are two winners hoping to reclaim their time in the spotlight: Nicole Franzel (Season 18) and Ian Terry (Season 14). In addition, these four runners-up will do everything they can to make sure they prevail this time around: Cody Calafiore (Season 16), Tyler Crispen (Season 20), Daniele Donato Briones (Season 8) and Memphis Garrett (Season 10).

The “BB22” cast is rounded out by an eclectic mix of “old school” and “new school” players. They are: Christmas Abbott, David Alexander, Nicole Anthony, Kevin Campbell, Bayleigh Dayton, Enzo Palumbo, Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, Da’Vonne Rogers and Keesha Smith.

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 21 seasons, plus 3 spin-offs

‘Big Brother 22’ winner predictions: ‘All-Stars’ odds [UPDATED WEEK 1]

1. Da’Vonne Rogers — 16/1 odds

2. Nicole Anthony — 18/1 odds

3. Cody Calafiore — 20/1 odds

4. Ian Terry — 22/1 odds

5. Janelle Pierzina — 40/1 odds

6. Daniele Briones — 52/1 odds

7. Nicole Franzel — 82/1 odds

8. Kaysar Ridha — 89/1 odds

9. Kevin Campbell — 92/1 odds

10. Christmas Abbott — 95/1 odds

11. Memphis Garrett — 100/1 odds

12. Keesha Smith — 100/1 odds

13. Enzo Palumbo — 100/1 odds

14. Tyler Crispen — 100/1 odds

15. Bayleigh Dayton — 100/1 odds

16. David Alexander — 100/1 odds

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB” Season 22 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.