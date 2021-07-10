Here is the ‘Big Brother 23’ TV schedule for your bookmarking pleasure

“Big Brother 23” launched Wednesday with a live 90-minute premiere, and now that that’s out of the way, it’s time to get into the usual triple-episode weekly groove. And usual it will be as the show till maintain its Sunday/Wednesday/Thursday broadcast rotation. Here’s how it breaks down (all times ET):

Sunday, July 11

8-9 p.m.: First Sunday episode

Wednesday, July 14

8-9 p.m.: First regular one-hour Wednesday episode

Thursday, July 15

8-9 p.m.: First live Thursday eviction episode

And onward we go. It’s really that simple — for now. Things will get complicated again in September once the football season kicks off (no pun intended) and CBS will have double-headers on Sundays, but we’re all used to that by now. In recent years, there has been a special Friday episode in the middle of the season, so we’ll see if that happens again.

Last year, because the season started in August and ran until the end of October, the show’s Sunday’s episodes shifted to Mondays for the last month to make way for CBS Sunday Night Movies, but we’re gonna go out on a limb and say that’s not gonna happen this year. Season 23 likely will end in September as usual, and since it started in July — the first July premiere since Season 14 in 2012 — the season will likely last around 75 days like the past July seasons. That’ll be down considerably from the marathon 99-day installments we’ve had in recent, non-COVID-impacted years.

