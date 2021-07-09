Who do you want to win ‘Big Brother’ 23? Vote for your favorite houseguest

After last year’s all-star edition, “Big Brother” 23 is packed with first-time contenders. Which of these houseguests do you want to see go all the way and win? This year marks the first time that the first-place finisher will pocket $750,000; in each of the 22 seasons to date, the winner went home with half a million bucks.

For the first time in more than a decade, the 16 houseguests have been divided up into teams with each of them led by a captain who won a competition. These teams will only last a few weeks but are a good way to sort out all these new faces. After reviewing the roster of contenders, cast your vote for the houseguest that you think will win #BB23.

We’ll report back with the results soon and keep these “Big Brother” 23 winner predictions updated as the summer unfolds.

Aces

Whitney Williams (Captain)

Brent Champagne

Derek Xiao

Hannah Chaddha

Jokers

Brandon “Frenchie” French (Captain)

Azah Awasum

Britini D’Angelo

Derek Frazier

Kings

Christian Birkenberger (Captain)

Alyssa Lopez

Xavier Prather

Sarah Beth Steagall

Queens

Claire Rehfuss (Captain)

Kyland Young

Tiffany Mitchell

Travis Long

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.