Save this: Here is the ‘Big Brother 24’ TV schedule all the way through the finale

“Big Brother 24” is finally here as the new season is set to launch Wednesday, July 6 with a live 90-minute premiere on CBS. You can expect the expected when it comes to the show’s TV schedule because it’ll once again air on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. But there is a twist with the finale. Here’s how it all breaks down (all times ET):

Wednesday, July 6

8-9:30 p.m.: 90-minute live season premiere with move-in

Sundays beginning July 10

8-9 p.m.

Wednesdays beginning July 13

8-9 p.m.

Thursdays beginning July 14

9-10 p.m.: live evictions

Sunday, Sept. 25

8-10 p.m.: season finale

SEE Everything to know about ‘Big Brother 24’

That’s right, the finale will take place on a Sunday instead of the usual Wednesday (but it’ll also air earlier, so a win for all of us, really). Keep checking back as there will likely be some special episodes and time slots along the way, especially in September, as there usually is with football, etc. CBS does not have a doubleheader on Sept. 25, so the finale will not be impacted.

Because the season will wrap on a Sunday instead of a Wednesday, Season 24 will run for 82 days, three shorter than the past two seasons. Pre-COVID, the seasons, of course, were clocking in at 99 days.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?