Everything you need to know about ‘Big Brother 25’

“Big Brother” will be back this summer with its milestone 25th season — but it’ll be later than usual. Here’s what we know about “Big Brother 25” so far.

When will “Big Brother 25” premiere?

“Big Brother 25” will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8/7c on CBS with a 90-minute episode.

Why is “Big Brother 25” premiering later?

“Big Brother” usually premieres in late June or early July, as it did the past two years, but Season 25 is delayed to buy CBS’ some time with the ongoing writers’ strike. Like every network, CBS is adjusting its schedule as scripted series remain out of production (if you recall, the winter season happened in 2008 because of the writers’ strike). An August launch for “Big Brother” means it will now conclude in late October instead of late September. Season 22 also premiered in August in 2020 due to COVID-19 and wrapped in late October.

Who is in the “Big Brother 25” cast?

TBA, but CBS has confirmed it will be an all-new cast.

When will “Big Brother 25” air?

“Big Brother” will retain its typical TV schedule of Wednesdays at 8/7c, live evictions on Thursdays at 9/8c and Sundays at 8/7c. Of note: CBS previously announced that “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” will expand to 90-minute episodes this fall on Wednesdays. Obviously that’s a conflict, but premiere dates for those shows have not been announced yet, so they could debut after “Big Brother” concludes or “Big Brother’s” Wednesday episodes could be moved to another day, like Tuesdays.

What is the theme of “Big Brother 25”?

Also TBA.

What are the new twists of “Big Brother 25”?

TBA as well, but CBS promises “a season full of twists and turns and throwbacks to the last 24 seasons.”

Who will host “Big Brother 25”?

Julie Chen Moonves will be back once again.

Are the live feeds back?

Obviously.

When will Season 25 end?

Late October, most likely (Season 22 ended on Oct. 28). The bigger question will be what day the finale airs. Last year, the Season 24 finale aired on a Sunday instead of the show’s usual Wednesday slot.

