‘Big Brother 25’ predictions: Now YOU can predict who will be evicted first and who will win ‘BB25’

The first live eviction episode of “Big Brother” Season 25 is expected to air on Thursday, August 10, but you can already predict who you think will be going home in Gold Derby’s predictions center. In the season premiere, Julie Chen Moonves promised this 25th anniversary season will be “holding nothing back” as the new houseguests experience a Multiverse twist. Who do you think will be evicted first, and who will win “BB25” after 100 long days? Jump into our predictions center right now and give us your picks to prove your worth as the smartest “Big Brother” fan out there.

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will earn a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Big Brother” leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free and easy to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for? You can change your predictions later at any time before the live eviction episode airs on CBS.

The 17 houseguests competing this summer are: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Cirie Fields, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Luke Valentine, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley and Reilly Smedley.

Last season our user Robert Chardello topped 346 others on the overall Season 24 leaderboard to win our “Big Brother” contest. This user predicted all 45 questions throughout the season with leading 85.91% accuracy and a 335,213 point score. Rounding out the Top 5 were Jamesalabama101 at 83.18%, Divij Kak at 82.73%, Reuven Malter at 82.42@ and m844 at 81.36%.

Here are the questions you can answer for each live eviction episode in our “Big Brother” predictions game:

Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Who will be evicted live on air?

Will the live vote be unanimous?

If there is a live competition, who will win live on air?

Will Julie Chen Moonves say ‘But first’ live on air?

