Bookmark this: Here’s the ‘Big Brother 25’ TV schedule — with some major midseason changes

Due to the writers’ strike (and now the actors’ strike), “Big Brother 25” will premiere later than usual this year. The 25th installment will launch on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8/7c on CBS with a live 90-minute episode and will air on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays like it typically does — for the first half of the season anyway. After that, the show will vacate all those time slots. Here is how it all breaks down (all times ET).

Wednesday, Aug. 2

8-9:30 p.m.: 90-minute premiere with live move-in

Sundays beginning Aug. 6

8-9 p.m.

Wednesdays beginning Aug. 9

8-9 p.m.

Thursdays beginning Aug. 10

9-10 p.m.: live evictions

Once fall arrives, everything will change. There are no exact dates yet (though likely mid-to-late September), but after CBS launches its fall season, this is what will happen to “Big Brother”:

– Sunday episodes will move back two hours to 10/9c (to accommodate football)

– Wednesday episodes will move to Tuesdays at 8/7c (to make way for 90-minute “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” episodes on Wednesdays)

– Thursday episodes will move up one hour to 8/7c (to lead into CBS’ new reality series “Buddy Games”)

Got all that? It’s kind of confusing, especially with no dates yet for the midseason moves, but everything is fluid right now with no end in sight to the strikes.

