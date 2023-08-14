‘Big Brother 25’ winner predictions: Cirie Fields is way out front [UPDATED AUGUST 14]

All summer long, Gold Derby users will be making their predictions for who they think will win “Big Brother” Season 25. As of this writing, “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields is way out front to claim the $750,000 grand prize, though there’s still a long way to go in CBS’s 100-day reality TV competition. Julie Chen Moonves returns every Thursday night this season to oversee the live evictions, until only one houseguest remains as the ultimate champion.

Here are the Week 2 racetrack odds (updated August 14) derived from our users’ “Big Brother 25” winner predictions:

1. Cirie Fields — 3/1 odds

2. America Lopez — 5/1 odds

3. Jared Fields — 5/1 odds

4. Reilly Smedley — 21/2 odds

5. Jag Bains — 12/1 odds

6. Matt Klotz — 16/1 odds

7. Hisam Goueli — 20/1 odds

8. Cory Wurtenberger — 20/1 odds

9. Mecole Hayes — 22/1 odds

10. Felicia Cannon — 48/1 odds

11. Izzy Gleicher — 72/1 odds

12. Blue Kim — 100/1 odds

13. Cameron Hardin — 100/1 odds

14. Bowie Jane — 100/1 odds

15. Red Utley — 100/1 odds

In Week 1, the house voted unanimously to send home Kirsten Elwin, whose eviction took place shortly after Luke Valentine was removed from the game due to using the N-word. Their double eliminations left just 15 contestants still in the house.

For this landmark 25th season there is a Multiverse theme, with four separate universes — Comic-verse, Humili-verse, Scary-verse and Scramble-verse — poised to shake up the game on a weekly basis. Jared’s mother Cirie surprised the houseguests on move-in night as the 17th participant thanks to a twist brought about by the Scramble-verse.

The ultimate winner of “BB25” will join the iconic list of other champions, including most recently Taylor Hale (Season 24), Xavier Prather (Season 23), Cody Calafiore (Season 22), Jackson Michie (Season 21), Kaycee Clark (Season 20) and Josh Martinez (Season 19). There will also be a separate cash prize in the finale given out to America’s Favorite Houseguest.

