‘Big Brother’: See the America’s Favorite Houseguest list for all seasons

“Big Brother” Season 7 brought us the first ever “America’s Choice Jury Prize.” It was later renamed to “America’s Favorite Houseguest” to include all contestants as contenders for the coveted honor. On each finale night, host Julie Chen Moonves awards a $25,000 check to the “BB” player with the most votes cast by America. As of 2020, Jeff Schroeder is the only player to win the prize twice. Who will be added to this list for the ongoing “All-Stars” season? Scroll through our photo gallery above to see the “Big Brother” America’s Favorite Houseguests list for all seasons.

Janelle Pierzina (Season 7) — Fan favorite Janelle holds the honor of being the first houseguest to win the $25,000 prize in 2006. Janelle has played “Big Brother” four times but has not able to take home the big win. Finale date: September 12, 2006.

No winner (Season 8) — The honor was not handed out this year.

James Zinkand (Season 9) — James was the second winner of America’s Favorite Houseguest. He’s never been asked back to play again. Finale date: April 27, 2008.

Keesha Smith (Season 10) — Keesha made it all the way to 4th place in her first season and scored the $25,000 prize. Unfortunately on her second attempt in the “Big Brother 22” house she was left empty-handed and was voted out first. Finale date: September 16, 2008.

Jeff Schroeder (Seasons 11 and 13) — Jeff is the only player to win Americas Favorite Houseguest twice. With his charm and great disposition no one is surprised and he will always be a fan favorite. Finale dates: September 15, 2009 and September 14, 2011.

Britney Haynes (Season 12) — Britney played again in Season 14 but was not able to take home the win on her second season. Finale date: September 15, 2010.

Frank Eudy (Season 14) — Frank Eudy was America’s Favorite in his first season but was quickly evicted in his second “Big Brother” attempt. Finale date: September 14, 2011.

Elissa Slater (Season 15) — Elissa has one “Big Brother” title her famous big sister Rachel does not: the title of America’s Favorite Houseguest. Finale date: September 18, 2013.

Donny Thompson (Season 16) — Donny’s quirky personality won America’s hearts who voted for him to take home the $25,000 check. Finale date: September 24, 2014.

James Huling (Season 17) — Playing back to back seasons, James came closer to the big win his second time around but failed to take home the $25,000 a second time. Finale date: September 23, 2015.

Victor Arroyo (Season 18) — A personal favorite of returning “BB” player Nicole Franzel, Vic also scored the 25,000 in his season. Finale date: September 21, 2016.

Cody Nickson (Season 19) — Cody’s tenacity may have not taken in him far in the game but it caught fans attention and he took home the win for America’s Favorite Houseguest. Finale date: September 20, 2017.

Tyler Crispen (Season 20) — If anyone has what it takes to get a second win, it’s Tyler Crispen. With his huge smile and big heart, Tyler has a chance if he can remain in Season 22 long enough to be remembered at voting time. Finale date: September 26, 2018.

Nicole Anthony (Season 21) — Nicole captured America’s hearts with her sweet hometown ways and love for her family. Unfortunately being well-liked in the “Big Brother” house can also be a curse and Nicole was voted out second in her return season. Finale date: September 25, 2019.