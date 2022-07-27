Bill Hader (‘Barry’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Bill Hader is entering the “Barry” episode “starting now” as his 2022 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This installment aired June 12, 2022 and was the eighth episode of the third season for the HBO show.

In this season finale, hitman-turned-actor Barry Berkman (Hader) is talking with his ex-girlfriend Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) about revenge when the surviving member of the motorcycle gang arrives and tries to murder them both. Sally manages to kill him, and Barry tells her to forget everything that happened because he’ll take the blame. Later, Special Agent Albert Nguyen (James Hiroyuki Liao) urges Barry to turn his life around, but then actor Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) tricks Barry into trying to kill one last time.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

This year marks 25 career Emmy nomination for Hader, including producing, directing, writing and acting for the 2022 races. He won for producing “South Park” (2009) and starring on “Barry” (2018 and 2019). For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”). “Barry” received 14 total 2022 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

