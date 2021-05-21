‘Ted Lasso’s’ Bill Lawrence on the fun of embracing sports movie tropes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

It might sound crazy now since it’s such a huge hit, but “Ted Lasso” did not have the easiest of times finding a home. The Apple TV+ comedy is based on a character Jason Sudeikis created with Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and played in a series of Premier League promos for NBC Sports in 2013, but the Ted Lasso of yesteryear is very different from the Ted Lasso fans know and love today.

“Jason was very loud and bombastic [in the promos] and they’re very kind of sketch-based and funny,” co-creator Bill Lawrence tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Showrunners panel (watch above). “And the hard thing was going around town trying to sell it, going, ‘Here’s the IP that you’ve seen and that’s the character. This guy is gonna be different than that, quieter. It’s gonna live in a more kind of emotional world and be about empathy and forgiveness and mentorship.’ And I don’t think people could ever disconnect from those [promos] — that’s the battle of IP. I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank Apple because they were literally the only ones that bought it.”

The warmth and optimism of Ted Lasso the soccer football coach and “Ted Lasso” the show instantly clicked with viewers when the series dropped in August, at a time when people were looking for things to feel good about. The show incorporates a lot of the heart, underdog vibe and antics you’d find in a sports movie, which is what Lawrence, who had shockingly never heard of the iconic figure skating classic “The Cutting Edge,” says they were going for in bringing one of the few sports TV shows to life.

“I think all of us as writers often say, ‘Hey, I’m doing this and I don’t wanna do something that’s already been done,’ and the second [is], ‘I wanna avoid the tropes.’ And the second you enter a sports movie world, every sports movie’s been done,” he notes. “There’s one that my wife digs about figure skating that I didn’t know existed — it’s called ‘The Cutting Edge.’ … There’s one about arm wrestling. In a cool way, I think it forces you to embrace the tropes in that style of storytelling and then do your own spin on them, so you have a villainous female character trying to destroy the team. That might be one-note in an hour-and-a-half movie, but in a streaming series, you get to go, ‘Hey, what if we make people think she’s a classic villain but then kind of explore her character and cause people to feel empathy for how she got to this point and then put her at a crossroads? Maybe she goes deeper into darkness, maybe she goes back to the light.’ It’s kind of fun when you embrace it.”

“Ted Lasso,” which has won the Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series with Sudeikis sweeping the comedy actor prizes at every awards stop over the winter, was renewed for a second season five days after its premiere. In October, Apple picked it up for a third season, which will allow the series to conclude the three-season arc Sudeikis has in mind for the character. Season 2 is scheduled to drop on Friday, July 23, and Lawrence is not sweating any pressure there might be to live up to a wildly successful and beloved inaugural season.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. It’s a writers’ room joke with me and the staff and it’ll be true or it’s not. I’m like, ‘Everybody set your alarms for the ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 backlash. It’s not that good.’ I think it’s just part of the game and I think if I were ever giving advice on how to survive that thing is if you’re writing and doing shows completely based on the response you’re hoping you’re gonna get, you’re not going to succeed because you’re gonna be surprised both positively and negatively about it,” he shares. “I will tell you the thing I’m most confident in is partly because Jason came in with this in his head and there’s a great writing staff and … we mapped out a three-season story. Don’t get me wrong — I’m a producer, I hope this show is on for 10 seasons — but this specific story, we mapped out the beginning, the middle and the end of it. We aren’t veering from that.”

