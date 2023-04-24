Bill Nye (‘The End is Nye’): ‘We still have people in the United States who think the world is flat’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Bill Nye is 67 years old now, but in most ways he’s still the same enthusiastic, charming, bow-tied dude who hosted the iconic 1990s series “Bill Nye the Science Guy.” Or you might know him from the Netflix science series “Bill Nye Saves the World.” But the trained mechanical engineer still has lofty goals in working to educate the public about the world of science and how it can spur them to take action to better their lives and save a vulnerable earth. “That’s why I did this show. I wanted to change the world,” Nye says on his ambitious and apocalyptic six-episode Peacock series “The End is Nye,” “I want people to take action.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Nye is the co-writer, executive producer and host of the docuseries that’s designed to scare viewers into seizing the opportunity to halt potential disasters before they threaten the planet. He joined forces with Seth MacFarlane and Brannon Braga to put together a series that he calls “six disaster movies.” They lay out scenarios in which epic storms, comets, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and solar flares variously send the earth into chaos. In the middle of each installment of the series shot in Montreal, Quebec, Nye stages his death. “That was Seth’s and Brannon’s idea, and it was a good premise,” Nye says.

The idea was to demystify the world of disasters both natural and unnatural with the idea that “these things could come to pass, and let’s be ready for them. Let’s take steps sop that we don’t get wiped out or severely affected by any of these very reasonable, scientifically-vetted disasters. That’s why the last half of each approximately 45-minute episode surrounds steps everyone can take, things each person can do to take charge of the planet and make decisions that will improve the quality of everyone’s life. What we’re really doing is a disaster show that’s a science show in disguise. I’m telling people these are real disasters that could happen to somebody, to you, to any of us, so let’s use science to be ready for them. At the end of the day, we leave people with hope.”

Yes, there’s hope all right, but it takes a while to get there while watching “The End is Nye.” The sophisticated special effects serve to ramp up the fright quotient, leaving the impression that “Armageddon requires plenty of digital effects,” Nye assures. But what realistically can people do to ward off the cataclysmic impact of climate change? “The big thing they can do is vote,” he replies. “We have to put lawmakers in place who are going to pass legislation and allocate funds to address these issues for the betterment of us all.”

Nye insists he hasn’t received much in the way of pushback from political conservatives despite his fervent belief in the affects of climate change on our environment and its role in the ramping up of natural disasters. “But it ultimately impacts all of us, even those in conservative counties in red states. I’m excited that young people will soon be running the show, because they’ll make changes and make the world better.” He still finds himself flabbergasted by the politically-fueled beliefs of some. “We still have people right now in the United States who think the world is flat. Anti-science has reached an extraordinary level. It’s laughable and scary.”

But at the end of the day, Nye insists he’s filled with hope for our planet’s survival rather than dread. “Humans are going to survive this stuff,” he believes. “It’s just a matter of how many of us and what quality of life we’re going to have. But we’ll get through it.”

Season one of “The End is Nye” streams on Peacock.

