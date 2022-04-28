Billboard Hot 100: Every number-one song of 2022

The Billboard Hot 100 singles chart measures the most popular songs in America every week from Friday to Thursday based on sales, online streams (audio and video), and radio airplay. Below see the list of every song that reached the top spot in 2022, updating weekly as each new chart is announced.

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

2 weeks at number-one

April 16; April 30



The lead single from Styles’s album “Harry’s House,” this song became his second number-one hit on the Hot 100, following “Watermelon Sugar” in 2020. It was also his first song to debut at number-one and his first to spend multiple weeks in the top spot.

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

1 week at number-one

April 23



This was Harlow’s first time debuting at number-one and his first time topping the chart by himself. He previously reached the top spot in 2021 as a featured artist on Lil Nas X‘s “Industry Baby.”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

5 weeks at number-one

March 12 – April 9



Originally released in 2020, “Heat Waves” made history for the longest ever climb to the top spot. It was on the chart for 58 weeks before finally reaching number-one on its 59th. It was the first number-one hit for the British band.

“Encanto” Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

5 weeks at number-one

February 5 – March 5

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by “Encanto” voice actors Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, and Stephanie Beatriz, “Bruno” was an unexpected crossover hit from the animated film’s soundtrack. It spent longer at number-one than any other song from a Disney movie.

Adele, “Easy on Me”

3 weeks at number-one in 2022 (10 weeks total)

January 15 – January 29



Most of the song’s chart reign was in 2021 after it debuted in October. It was Adele’s fifth number-one hit following “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” “Set Fire to the Rain,” and “Hello.” Its 10-week reign tied “Hello” as her longest-running chart-topper.

Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

2 weeks at number-one in 2022 (8 weeks total)

January 1 – January 8



Released in 1994, Carey’s Christmas standard finally reached number-one in 2019 and has bounced back up to the top every holiday season since, totaling eight weeks on top (so far). It was her 19th number-one hit on the Hot 100, extending her record for the most number-one hits by a solo artist and getting her one step closer to the all-time record of 20 number-one singles held by The Beatles.

The Billboard Hot 100 has been measuring the most popular songs since 1958, starting with Ricky Nelson‘s “Poor Little Fool.” Since then more than 1,100 songs have reached the pinnacle, though Billboard’s methodology has changed over the years as music consumption has evolved.

For instance, sales used to be tracked by Nielsen from Monday to Sunday, but in 2015 that changed to Friday to Thursday. Also, in the early years of the charts sales were given more weight than radio airplay as the purchasing of singles was much more common than it would be in later years. Eventually that shifted as full-length albums became more prevalent and single sales diminished. In 1998 Billboard amended its rules yet again to allow a song to appear on the Hot 100 even if it was airplay-only and wasn’t available to purchase as a single. Then in 2007 Billboard started counting audio streaming performance towards the Hot 100. And in 2013 YouTube video streams were added to the formula.

In the Hot 100 era, The Beatles hold the record for the most number-one hits with 20 different chart leaders. They’re followed closely by Mariah Carey, who has had 19 songs reach number-one. Carey’s 1995 duet with Boyz II Men, “One Sweet Day,” set the record for the most weeks at number-one with 16. That record stood for more than two decades before it was tied by “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber in 2017, and then ultimately broken by Lil Nas X, whose “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, dominated the chart for 19 weeks in 2019. But the song named by Billboard as the number-one song of all time was The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which spent only four weeks at number-one but obliterated the record for the most weeks in the top 10 with more than a year in that region.

As you can see from the above songs, history is still regularly being made on the Hot 100. Come back every week for more.

