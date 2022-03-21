‘This is such an honor’: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (‘No Time to Die’) thank Gold Derby Awards voters [WATCH]

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell just added another award to their collection. The sister-brother songwriting duo claimed the Best Original Song category at the 2022 Gold Derby Film Awards on Wednesday, March 16 for their work on the song “No Time to Die” from the latest James Bond movie, “No Time to Die.” The co-nominees they beat out were “Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Beyoncé, Dixson), “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Lin-Manuel Miranda), “Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up” (Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson) and “So May We Start” from “Annette” (Sparks, Leos Carax). See the complete winners list and view the siblings’ speech at the 12:50 mark.

“Thank you so much to Gold Derby and everyone who voted for us,” O’Connell declared in their Gold Derby Awards acceptance speech video. “It was such an incredible experience to write this song and to now be a part of the Bond legacy.”

Eilish chimed in, “This is such an honor and we would like to also thank all of our collaborators on the song and everyone who was involved in making this happen.” She then thanked producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, actor Daniel Craig, director/co-writer Cary Joji Fukunaga, composer Hans Zimmer, music producer Stephen Lipson and guitarist Johnny Marr.

“Thank you guys so much!” Eilish and O’Connell shouted in unison. The duo is on a hot streak for “No Time to Die” after recently triumphing with the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and various critics’ groups. They also prevailed at last year’s Grammys (due to the different eligibility periods) in the category of Best Song Written for Visual Media.

“No Time to Die” is now the second James Bond song to win with us after 2013’s “Skyfall” (Adele, Paul Epworth), which went on to win the Best Song Oscar. This year’s Oscar lineup looks a bit different than our own Gold Derby Awards, with only “No Time to Die,” “Be Alive” and “Dos Oruguitas” making the academy’s cut. Their other two nominated songs are “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Van Morrison) and “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” (Diane Warren).

The movie “No Time to Die” was also nominated at the Gold Derby Awards for Best Sound, where it lost to “Dune.” That was just one of “Dune’s” leading six wins with us, the others being Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects. “The Power of the Dog” was another big winner, taking Best Picture, Best Director (Jane Campion), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Campion).

