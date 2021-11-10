Jenna Rosher (‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ cinematographer): ‘Unique moment of catapulting into fame and just trying to be a teenager’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Her world was out of focus,” admits Jenna Rosher, the cinematographer on “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.” For our recent webchat, she continues, “The title is really fitting for Billie’s life for that period of time. It would definitely not apply to her life now. She’s very focused and she’s grown up a lot. We followed her during a unique moment of catapulting into fame and just trying to be a teenager. It’s not just a story about this unbelievable artist; it’s also a story about a family and a person navigating that time of your life.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The documentary film available on Apple TV+ chronicles the teen singer as she writes and releases her debut album. It showcases her rise from a modestly successful performer to Grammy-winning superstar. Rosher says, “The ability and willingness to be vulnerable made the process of capturing her life really powerful. You ultimately want access when making a documentary. It wasn’t just about being on board for the moments where everything’s great. That’s hard to find with people who are in the public eye. For people who are famous, showing that vulnerability is a risk. She saw the opportunity to show the world, her fans and people who even weren’t familiar with her, what it means to be a young artist on the rise. The bumpy road of that ladder to fame.”

The verité film is directed by R. J. Cutler. Rosher explains, “I’m pulling focus, I’m running exposure, I’m framing, I’m also listening to the story. There’s moments where you’ve shot for hours and hours and I think the world was starting to come a little blurry for me. After Coachella, Billie’s in a really bad state. She’s not pleased with the show and she’s got some personal things going on. In the elevator the shot is a little blurry. What sort of works is that I feel like that might be the moment in the whole film that really reflects the title.”

The cinematographer reveals that Billie was keen for the verité style to reflect her favorite Emmy winning TV comedy. “She loves ‘The Office.’ That was sort of what she imagined her documentary would feel like. Obviously it’s more of an observational documentary; but there are moments where she wanting me closer was her way of needing to be able to see the camera and give a nod. There’s the scene with someone from the record label where her mom goes off. There’s this whole kind of intense moment. Right at the end, Billie looks right down the lens. That was the closest thing to ‘The Office.’ She’s, ‘yes this is my life, can you believe that this is what I’m dealing with?’”

