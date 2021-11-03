Lindsey Utz and Greg Finton (‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ editors): ‘It was a project of discovery’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“There was such power in seeing her do normal everyday things because that’s not something we get to see our celebrities do,” explains “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” co-editor Greg Finton. He quickly adds, “I’m sure Billie would cringe at the term celebrity.” His co-editor Lindsey Utz continues, “You can’t understand Billie Eilish unless you see her perform. To find the right proportion of the person on stage and that person behind the scenes was definitely something that took a while, for us to figure out.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The documentary film available on Apple TV+ chronicles the teen singer as she writes and releases her debut album. It showcases her rise from a modestly successful performer to Grammy winning superstar. With years of footage of Eilish during these formative years the editors had a challenging task. Utz reveals, “Even our 25-hour cut was thrilling to watch. Billie is such an amazing character her family are all just incredibly entertaining to watch. We were like, ‘oh my God, how are we going to make this a movie?’ We had an embarrassment of riches. It was tough to cut 23 hours out.”

Finton admits, “It’s such a young age and she was so certain in her convictions. When the film starts she’s only 15 years old, and she’s only 18 by the time the film ends. She’s surrounded by these adults who are long-time professionals and she stands up to them when she knows she’s right. I’ve tried to emulate that myself.” Utz adds, “That’s a tough time and age. To be willing to have the cameras there and be so vulnerable and honest about her life is really incredible. It’s really moving for people, especially for young women, to watch her go through some of these things that are really universal.”

The pair of editors found a passionate appreciation for Eilish in making the film. Utz confesses, “I knew of her, but then, when we started screening the material, I was blown away to discover so much more.” Finton affirms, “It was a project of discovery for all of us.”

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions