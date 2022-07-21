Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Billy Crudup is entering the “The Morning Show” episode “My Least Favorite Year” as his 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This episode streamed on September 17, 2021, and is the first episode of the Apple TV+ drama’s second season.

In this installment, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) quits the show, moves to Maine, and lives a quiet and secluded life while writing a tell-all book on her career. Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) remains on the show with a new cohost. As the show dwindles in ratings, Cory (Crudup) travels to Maine and attempts to convince Alex to return. He offers her a chance to host a prime-time talk show if she fills in for the show. She accepts, but before Cory can celebrate the news of Alex’s potential return, he looks at a news ticker that reveals Hannah’s (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against UBA.

This year marks the second career Emmy nomination for Crudup. He won this category for the same role in 2020. For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Nicholas Braun (“Succession”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”), Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”), John Turturro (“Severance”), Christopher Walken (“Severance”) and Oh Young-soo (“Squid Game”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

