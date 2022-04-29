Billy Magnussen explains how he viewed his villainous character in ‘The Survivor’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Billy Magnussen has played his fair share of villains and ne’er-do-wells, from his tech bro founder Byron Gogol on “Made for Love” to Paulie Walnuts in “The Many Saints of Newark” to his nefarious double-agent in “No Time to Die.” But for Barry Levinson’s new film “The Survivor,” Magnussen had to embody the evilest of all: a Nazi officer who torments a prisoner named Harry Haft (played by Ben Foster) during his captivity in Auschwitz.

So how did the good-natured and enthusiastic actor approach the part? By looking at the character, a Nazi named Schneider, through the lens of Haft first. It was more about “being enthralled and excited about the character of Harry Haft and the obstacles he came over,” Magnussen tells Gold Derby in a new interview. “That was the real big journey in this film for me – to understand Harry’s story very clearly and what PTSD actually does someone who survived World War II in that way, [by] fighting his way out of it. So I think when I first approached the character it was really about being the best obstacle for Ben Foster and Harry Haft throughout the story. That was my job.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.



To play Schneider – a Nazi officer who takes Harry as his personal property and uses the prisoner to gain currency in the concentration camp as Harry “wins” his many brutal fights with fellow prisoners – Magnussen was required to speak fluent German and German-accented English. The actor, who was born in New York and grew up in Atlanta, did such a convincing job in his audition that Levinson thought Magnussen was actually a German native.

“I thought there was something in him that I thought would be interesting to play with as that character,” Levinson tells Gold Derby. “Because he’s a conflicted character on one hand. On the other hand, he’s a soldier who goes what he’s told to do. And I thought it was a fascinating character.”

“For me, doing an accent is not just making it sound well,” Magnussen says, explaining it’s also about feeling comfortable within the speech itself and the character. “I think you have to bring dialect and the way people communicate into accents and into how they speak. … I think there are people who are great at accents. But who’s speaking? Is someone looking for the words? Because you could practice an accent and be brilliant at it, but what if [the character] is someone who’s not good with the words, so they have to find them and discover them?”

“The Survivor” and “Made for Love” Season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

