Billy Porter (‘Pose’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Billy Porter is entering the “Pose” episode “Take Me to Church” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actor. This program aired May 16 and was the fourth episode of the third season for the FX show.

In this installment, Pray Tell (Porter) returns to his hometown to visit his birth family after his startling lymphoma diagnosis. His complicated relationship with his mother, abuse, religion and forgiveness are explored.

This year marks the third Emmy nomination for Porter with one previous win. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) and Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”).

