Every time a new season of “Black Mirror” debuts, viewers everywhere stop what they’re doing and start feverishly debating which episode was their favorite. (Wars have been started over less.) Emmy voters gave three consecutive Best TV Movie awards to “San Junipero” (2017), “USS Callister” (2018) and “Bandersnatch” (2019), but what does the entire fandom think are the show’s best and worst installments ever? We’ve consulted the cumulative IMDb rankings for all seasons and come up with the definitive list of “Black Mirror” episodes ranked by fans. Can YOU guess their #1 choice? (Scroll through our photo gallery above or click here for direct access.)

Season 6 was released in June 2023 and brought the total number of episodes and specials to 28. Created by Charlie Brooker, the sci-fi anthology series began on the UK’s Channel 4 in 2011 before moving to Netflix (and becoming a worldwide phenomenon) in 2016. The show took a four-year break after Season 5, thanks in part to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, but that just gave people even more time to relive their favorite episodes from the beginning.

Two entries from the recent sixth season are tied at a 7.5 score (out of 10): “Joan Is Awful” starring Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek, and “Beyond the Sea” featuring Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett. To put that score into perspective, the top-rated episodes from the prior years were Season 5’s “Smithereens” (7.5/10), Season 4’s “Hang the DJ” (8.7/10), Season 3’s “San Junipero” (8.6/10), Season 2’s “Be Right Back” and “White Bear” (tied at 8.0/10) and Season 1’s “The Entire History of You” (8.5/10). We also include in our rankings both of the stand-alone specials: 2014’s “White Christmas” (9.1/10) and 2018’s “Bandersnatch” (7.1/10).

