‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman gone too soon: 9 times he proved he was a winner

Chadwick Boseman‘s acting career was cut short by colon cancer when he died Friday at age 43, but he left behind a sizeable legacy of impressive acting work that was often deemed award-worthy by his fans and peers.

While Chadwick Boseman is most famous for portraying T’Challa / Black Panther in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies from 2016 to 2019, he also starred as several notable American pioneers, including Jackie Robinson in “42” (2013), James Brown in “Get on Up” (2014), and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall” (2017).

Among his career awards:

BET Awards – Best Actor, “Black Panther” and “Marshall” (2018)

Image Awards (NAACP) – Best Actor, “Black Panther” (2018)

MTV Movie Awards – Best Actor (2018), Best Hero (2018) Black Panther

People’s Choice Award – Favorite Actor, “Black Panther”

Black Reel Awards – Best Actor, “Black Panther” (2019)

CinemaCon – Male Star of Tomorrow (2014)

Santa Barbara International Film Festival – Virtuoso

Screen Actors Guild – Best cast ensemble, “Black Panther” (2019)

Obviously, Chadwick Boseman appreciated his many career opportunities. “You have to cherish things in a different way when you know the clock is ticking,” he once said.