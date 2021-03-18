Black Swan (‘The Masked Singer’) performances ranked worst to best

“Let’s go!” Robin Thicke shouted after watching Black Swan spread her wings at the start of the Group B performances of “The Masked Singer” Season 5. The judge added about her rock star persona, “I am so excited about this because it’s nice to have a badass on this season, you know what I mean?” The black-feathered, red-beaked bird opened the show on Wednesday, March 17 and instantly shot to front-runner status. Indeed, Black Swan was giving off major Sun vibes during her ear-pleasing rendition of Heart‘s “Barracuda” — might she end up winning the show just like LeAnn Rimes?

Below, see all of Black Swan’s “The Masked Singer” performances ranked worst to best. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it throughout the season.

Here is how Black Swan describes herself in her own words: “Black swans like me are incredibly rare. But I didn’t factor in that my talent might make me someone else’s prey. I was caught up, hypnotized by a Hollywood deal I couldn’t resist — one that would make my dreams come true. But there was a steep price. I fell under its spell and I worried I’d never see the light again, when all of a sudden my faithful flock flew to my rescue and set me free. So I’m here to show the world that I’m in control and I’m ready to own that stage.”

Performing on a big stage is “so outside of my comfort zone,” Black Swan revealed during her first appearance. That prompted the judges — Robin, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger — to wonder if she might be an actress instead of a professional recording artist. However, the feathery costume also gave them “girl group” vibes … hmm. Jenny later predicted they wouldn’t find out who’s masquerading as the Black Swan any time soon, telling the rocker chick, “I have a feeling you’re gonna go all the way to the finals.”

1. “Barracuda” by Heart

Group B, Round 1 — March 17, 2021

